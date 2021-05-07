This Motzei Shabbos: Oorahthon 2021

It’s what you’ve been waiting for, it’s Oorahthon 2021! This is one event that you DON’T want to miss!

Starting off the night with extened Fiveish Hour, be sure to call in for a chance to talk to Fiveish and win fantabulous Fiveish prizes!

The night continues with hartzig Kumzitz & Stories with Joey Newcomb and Baruch Levine, exciting Madzone Faceoff with all your favorite guests, and meaningful interviews and stories from our Oorah staff.

Watch an Oorah original production where your favorite Oorah stories come to life!

Join Baruch Levine as he debuts an all-new composition for the first time live at the Oorahthon, and join Joey Newcomb as he sings our favorite Gimme 5 – LIVE!!

Continuing late into the night with a special TorahMates feature, discussing the ‘Top 5 excuses why you’re not a Torahmate’!

The night ends with the Oorahthon highlights – live prize drawings!

With action, entertainment and inspiration at every corner, be sure to watch live at oorahauction.org.

And of course, don’t forget you still have time to enter the auction – donate TODAY by visiting oorahauction.org or by calling 1-877-7-AUCTION!

Oorahthon Hotlines:

718-557-0505

Fiveish Hotline7 32-FIVEISH

Listen On The Radio:

Lakewood – 107.9 FM

WSNR 620 AM

WJPR 1640 AM

NOW ON ZOOM!

Webinar ID: 964 1384 0466

Passcode: GIMME5