A Lucky Father: He Searched For His Son All Night & Then Waited Outside Abu Kabir

Eliyahu Kamar of Ohr Yehuda spent the entire night of Lag B’Omer searching for his son Assaf on Har Meron and calling hospitals.

When morning came and he failed to locate his son at any hospital, he began to accept the inevitable and reluctantly drove to Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv,

He grimly got in line when he received a call from home. His son had just arrived home.

His son had been stuck on buses leaving Meron and he couldn’t call since the cellular networks in the area had collapsed due to the heavy load of people frantically calling their relatives.

Kamar told reporters that he knows how lucky he is. “I share in the pain of the families who weren’t zohech to be where I am. My heart is with them.”

