Lieberman’s Demands: Civil Marriage, Stores Open On Shabbos, End Of Rabbanut “Monopoly”

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman published a list of his demands this week for entering a national unity government.
The demands include:
- The Drafts Law that already was passed in its first Knesset reading should be passed without any changes in the first month of the new government.
- The authorization of civil marriages.
- The removal of the Rabbanut’s monopoly on kashrus.
- The cancellation of the Supermarkets Law, allowing businesses to be open on Shabbos.
- The abolition of local religious councils.
- The authorization of local Rabbanim to conduct conversions.
- The promotion of the core curriculum in Chareidi schools.
Lieberman, who is demanding to be the finance minister in a new government, also stated: “The economic policy we will promote will change the order of priority and give expression to the fact that everyone who serves in the army, does reserve duty, works and pays taxes, will earn not only praise but tangible appreciation.”
However, it is unlikely that a coalition can be formed according to Lieberman’s demands as the Islamic Ra’am party has already stated that it will not back civil marriage or any legislation that encroaches on family values. It is also unlikely to back an expanded draft law which would include drafting Arabs to national service.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
wow he needs the islamic party to stop him from doing aveiros
Such an outrageous list of demands, not withstanding the magnitude of his wickedness, is a benediction in disguise, because even traditional MK’s are going to be outraged [or at least shocked] by lieberman’s brazen defiance to השם, and this shall lead to lieberman’s downfall, or at any rate that no-one shall be sitting in a coalition with this repugnant creature, so IY’H shall hamper/impede even the leftists from being able to form a coalition in their allotted 28 days.
Yimach sh’mo v’zichro
He should drop dead fast. What a bad neshama he is. May he burn in hell for eternity.
he’s baaack
as the Islamic Ra’am party has already stated that it will not back civil marriage or any legislation that encroaches on family values”
Even the Arabs have better moral values than this lowlife bare headed pork eating Russian heretic drunk. It’s too bad he got out of Russia. Wicked evil man.
Please change the terminology from “National Unity Government” to “Anti-Bibi coalition” as it would neither be national unity nor a government.