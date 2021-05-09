Lieberman’s Demands: Civil Marriage, Stores Open On Shabbos, End Of Rabbanut “Monopoly”

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman published a list of his demands this week for entering a national unity government.

The demands include:

The Drafts Law that already was passed in its first Knesset reading should be passed without any changes in the first month of the new government. The authorization of civil marriages. The removal of the Rabbanut’s monopoly on kashrus. The cancellation of the Supermarkets Law, allowing businesses to be open on Shabbos. The abolition of local religious councils. The authorization of local Rabbanim to conduct conversions. The promotion of the core curriculum in Chareidi schools.

Lieberman, who is demanding to be the finance minister in a new government, also stated: “The economic policy we will promote will change the order of priority and give expression to the fact that everyone who serves in the army, does reserve duty, works and pays taxes, will earn not only praise but tangible appreciation.”

However, it is unlikely that a coalition can be formed according to Lieberman’s demands as the Islamic Ra’am party has already stated that it will not back civil marriage or any legislation that encroaches on family values. It is also unlikely to back an expanded draft law which would include drafting Arabs to national service.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)