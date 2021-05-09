Return Of Terror Balloons Spark Multiple Fires in Israel Over 3 Days

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip have resumed the launching of incendiary balloons into Israel amid escalating Arab violence in Jerusalem, the worst the capital city has seen in years.

Fire rescue services responded to ten fires in southern Israel over Shabbos. Eight fires were sparked on Friday and seven on Thursday, one causing severe damage to a wheat field.

The resumption of incendiary and explosive balloons began on Monday, when two explosive balloons landed in southern Israel, the first such attack in months.

Terror “balloon units” in Gaza issued a warning on Thursday that “this is just the beginning.”

