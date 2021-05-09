WATCH: Mispallelim Flee From Kosel Amid Sounds Of Explosion

A large number of Israel Police forces operated throughout the night on Motzei Shabbos as Arab rioters on Har Habayis attacked officers with rocks, chairs, and fireworks.

Police officers used riot dispersal methods on the Arabs, including rubber bullets, tear gas, and shock grenades.

The sounds of the explosions could be heard by mispallelim at the Kosel. Close to midnight, a particularly loud explosion was heard at the Kosel plaza, frightening the mispallelim, who thinking they were under attack, fled from the area.

It later became clear that the explosion was from fireworks on Har Habayis.

Later on Motzei Shabbos, police cleared the Kosel plaza for a period of time due to the chance of Arabs throwing rocks on the mispallelim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)