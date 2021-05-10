DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Jew Nearly Lynched Outside Old City, Loses Control Of Car, Rams Into Arabs

Dozens of Arabs threw stone blocks, rocks and other objects at Jewish drivers near Sha’ar HaArayos outside the Old City, causing one driver to lose control of his car, which almost turned over before ramming into at least one of the Arabs.

The Arabs then ran to the car and attempted to carry out a lynch of the driver. A nearby police officer ran to the scene to protect the driver and his two passengers while firing his gun in the air to control the Arab mob.

A large number of police forces were called to the scene to disperse the crowd.

In a frightening glimpse of how little fear the Arabs have even of an armed police officer, the Arabs continued to heckle the driver and policeman even after the near lynch.

רועי שניצל מניסיון הלינץ' בירושלים בשיחה ל-N12: "זרקו בלוקים מכל מקום. ריססו עליי גז – כל הפנים שלי שורפות"https://t.co/8ppRynqaH9 | @OrRavid pic.twitter.com/v10DwtCNAG — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) May 10, 2021

The two passengers were taken to Hadassah Har Hatzofim for treatment but the driver insisted on remaining at the scene by his car due to fear that the Arabs will set his car on fire.

The Arab hit by the car is seen in the security footage walking away.

Below, the driver can be seen holding one of the stone blocks hurled at him and his friends.

ניסיון הלינץ' בשער שכם. נהג הרכב מציג את אחת האבנים שזרקו עליו ועל שניים מחבריו pic.twitter.com/h0vD4mrzlJ — גלעד כהן | Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) May 10, 2021

After the incident, the driver, Roi Mordechai, said that after his car almost turned over, an Arab stuck his hand in the window and sprayed pepper or tear gas on his face and body.

“My two friends were injured on their faces from rocks,” he said. “My face was burning from the gas and my hands are still burning. If it wasn’t for the police I don’t know how this would have ended. I’ve been living in the Old City area for six years and there have never been incidents like those of the past month.”

MDA provided treatment to the Israeli whose car was attacked in his car with stones near lions gate. Our staff and working around the clock to ensure the saftey of Jerusalem residents. https://t.co/Pn4I9uI40C — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) May 10, 2021

Later on Monday, another Jew was attacked with rocks by Ir Dovid.

יהודים מותקפיים בעיר דוד באבנים pic.twitter.com/GU7WDuAHMn — ידידיה אפשטיין ‏ (@yedidya_epshtei) May 10, 2021

יהודי נוסף מותקף באבנים בעיר דוד המשטרה לא מגיע pic.twitter.com/Lm8FfqMR1j — ידידיה אפשטיין ‏ (@yedidya_epshtei) May 10, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)