Erdan, David Friedman Slam Tlaib For False Incitement Against Israel

Israeli Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday slammed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for claiming that Israel “attacked” the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The congresswomen called on President Joe Biden to intervene and stop Israeli police from entering the Temple Mount, where violent mobs of Palestinians have used as a base to launch attacks on Israel Police.

“Al-Aqsa is the 3rd holiest site in Islam, & people praying during the holiest days of the holy month of Ramadan have been beaten, gassed, shot, & killed by Israeli forces,” Tlaib wrote falsely. “They are denied medics & forced to use prayer mats as stretchers.”

No live fire was used by Israeli police on Har Habayis and no Arabs were killed. Police used anti-riot measures in response to fireworks, rocks and other objects hurled at the police.

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib maybe you should open your eyes to the whole picture? Islam’s 3rd holiest site is being used to stockpile Molotov cocktails and rocks that are being lobbed at the police and at Jewish worshippers praying at the Western Wall, below the Temple Mount. 1/4 https://t.co/gsdiXL6BSY pic.twitter.com/5OtcBKgUle — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 10, 2021

“Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib maybe you should open your eyes to the whole picture?” Erdan wrote. “Islam’s 3rd holiest site is being used to stockpile Molotov cocktails and rocks that are being lobbed at the police and at Jewish worshippers praying at the Western Wall, below the Temple Mount.”

“Anti-Israel activists are always ready to portray Israel, and the Jews, as evil. The truth is that Israel is the safest place for Muslims in the Middle East. If a violent mob attacked the police anywhere else, we all know the results would be fatal and we all know there would be no condemnation tweets.”

“Congresswoman, instead of calling for peace and calm, your tweets are stoking tensions. Maybe you don’t realize that your words encourage terror groups such as Hamas to fire rockets into civilian populations and carry out attacks against Jews.”

Former Ambassador David Freedman tweeted: ”Unlike you, I have never prayed on the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, because Israel limits prayer there to Muslims – no Jewish or Christian prayer is allowed. Israel bends over backward to secure Muslim worship at Muslim holy sites. You are way off on the facts.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)