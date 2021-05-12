Indirect Casualties: 2 Israelis Die From Heart Attacks In Wake Of Rocket Strikes

Jews take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)

Following the death of an Israeli woman in Rishon L’Tzion from a direct rocket strike on her home on Tuesday evening, her friend, 67, had a heart attack upon hearing the news.

The woman was evacuated to Asasaf Horofeh Hospital, where her death was pronounced.

In Yehud, where an entire family was saved from death when their home was completely destroyed as they huddled in a bomb shelter, a 36-year-old man was found unconscious by rescue services on Wednesday morning, shortly after air-raid sirens went off.

Resuscitation techniques were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead, with doctors saying the most likely cause of death was a heart attack.

