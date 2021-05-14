Austria’s Kurz Flies Israeli Flag In Support Of Israel

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, who has had a warm relationship with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for many years, hoisted an Israeli flag on the roof of the Chancellery in Vienna on Friday in solidarity with Israel.

“Today, the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Chancellery as a sign of solidarity with Israel,” Kurz wrote on Twitter.

“The terrorist attacks on Israel are to be condemned in the strongest terms! Together we stand on the side of Israel.”

Heute wurde als Zeichen der Solidarität mit #Israel die israelische Flagge am Dach des Bundeskanzleramtes gehisst. Die terroristischen Angriffe auf Israel sind auf das Schärfste zu verurteilen! Gemeinsam stehen wir an der Seite Israels. pic.twitter.com/FR42K3iA4z — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) May 14, 2021

Kurz credits Netanyahu for making him aware of the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis during its early stages, leading him to take quick action in his country, thereby saving lives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)