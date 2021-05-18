7 Policemen Injured In Ramming Attack Erev Shavuos

Seven Border Police officers were wounded in a ramming terror attack at a police checkpoint in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday, Erev Shavous, at 5 p.m.

Two of the policemen were moderately injured and the others were lightly injured. One police officer was shot in the leg by friendly fire.

The terrorist, a resident of east Jerusalem, was shot and killed at the scene.

תיעוד פיגוע הדריסה בשכונת שיח ג'ראח. האירוע צולם בשידור חי של הטלוויזיה הפלסטינית הרשמית. pic.twitter.com/uKyjkkgm3W — סולימאן מסוודה سليمان مسودة (@SuleimanMas1) May 16, 2021

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel.)