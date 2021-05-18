7 Policemen Injured In Ramming Attack Erev Shavuos

0
The car used in the ramming attack. (Kan News screenshot)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Seven Border Police officers were wounded in a ramming terror attack at a police checkpoint in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday, Erev Shavous, at 5 p.m.

Two of the policemen were moderately injured and the others were lightly injured. One police officer was shot in the leg by friendly fire.

The terrorist, a resident of east Jerusalem, was shot and killed at the scene.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel.)