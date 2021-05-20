Eli Beer: “I Updated The Rebbe And We Both Stood There Crying”

Eli Beer, the director of United Hatzalah, was interviewed by Kikar H’Shabbat on the tragedy that occurred in the Karlin-Stolin shul on Erev Shavuos.

Beer spoke about the difficult moment when he updated the Stoliner Rebbe about the situation. “It was one of my most difficult moments. I don’t know the Rebbe personally but I know the great value and caution he places on human life. I entered the room and informed him about the situation. The Rebbe simply burst into tears.”

“I stood there and the Rebbe was crying. I told him that there are two fatalities and over 130 injured – at that point we didn’t know that it was actually over 200. He simply cried and I didn’t know what to do.”

“I also broke down. I stood opposite him and cried and he was crying – we stood like that for several moments.”

“We spoke in English. It was easier for me and the Rebbe also speaks English. I told him that we’ll do everything we can to help. We’ll send Arab volunteers to hospitals to find out what’s happening… there were people who were missing.”

“I think that everyone, the religous and Chareidi community need to wake up. To wake up and say enough! Today almost all the kehillos, including the Rebbes, are ready to accept the authority of the police and local authorities.”

The fraud unit of the Tel Aviv Police District will be investigating the incident and the chassidus said that they will fully cooperate with the investigation.

