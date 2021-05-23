2 Chareidim Shot, Injured by Israeli In Uman

Two Israeli Chareidi Jews who spent Shabbos at the tzion of Rav Nachman of Breslov were injured in a shooting incident on Shabbos at a motel in Uman.

The two victims were evacuated to the local hospital in moderate and light condition and underwent surgery.

According to a B’Chadrei Charedim report, the gunman is an Israeli with a criminal background who has lived in recent years in Uman and is well-known by both Israeli and Ukrainian police. He has served time in jail in the past for similar offenses.

The exact circumstances of the incident aren’t yet known but it appeared as if a dispute broke out between the parties at about 3 p.m. and the gunman took out a gun and shot at the two victims.

The local police said that the identity of the perpetrator is known to them and a manhunt is underway.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)