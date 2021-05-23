HATE IN LONDON: Jew Attacked In Golders Green, Corbyn At Rally At Which Israeli Flag Dragged On Street

London police arrested a man on Friday after he broke into the car of a frum man outside a kosher supermarket in Golders Green on Friday and began beating him.

Passersby overpowered the suspect until the police arrived.

On Shabbos, thousands of people participated in a pro-Palestinian anti-Israel rally at which an Israeli flag was dragged on the street to the cheers of the crowds. Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed the crowd along with two Labour lawmakers

Just a car flying a Palestinian flag driving around central London dragging an Israeli flag along in the dirt to the sound of applause & screaming. Perfectly natural thing to see in central London!#Israel #palestineprotest pic.twitter.com/6Ysn3Kw9yr — The Zionist (@The_Zionist1) May 22, 2021

One protester held a sign with a picture of Jesus on the cross, stating: “Don’t let them do the same thing again today.”

Left-wing activist Tariqu Ali, a friend of Corbyn, spoke at the rally and actually hinted that Jews could be slaughtered again like they were in Europe if “Israel doesn’t stop bombing Gaza,” Jewish News reported.

”They have learnt nothing from what happened in to them in Europe,” Ali said. “Nothing ”

”They talk a lot about saying all those marching for Palestine are antisemities. This of course isn’t true. But I will tell you something, they don’t like hearing. Every time they bomb Gaza, every time they attack Jerusalem – that is what creates antisemitism. Stop the occupation, stop the bombing and casual antisemitism will soon disappear.”

On Sunday, hundreds of people participated in a pro-Israel rally outside the Israeli embassy in London as a show of solidarity with Israel.

"מי שמאמין לא מפחד". מאות יהודים מפגינים כעת בלונדון כאות הזדהות עם ישראל pic.twitter.com/yWpSrGKqow — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) May 23, 2021

There is so much support for Israel and its right to defend itself against the evil regime of Hamas and PIJ in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of people have turned up outside the Israeli Embassy in Kensington, London, in support. The message: Don’t be scared to support democracy. pic.twitter.com/ceor0Wx18U — James Marlow ג’יימס מרלו (@James_J_Marlow) May 23, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)