ACHDUS: Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe Is Mesader Kiddushin For Mercaz HaRav Talmid [VIDEOS]

An unconventional sight was seen in Meah Shearim on Monday as Mercaz HaRav students and chassidim of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak mingled together next to a chuppah with the Toldos Avraham Yitzhak Rebbe serving as mesader Kiddushin.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the chasan and several of his friends, talmidim of Mercaz HaRav, have been frequent visitors in Toldos Avraham Yitzchak for years, attending tischim almost every Shabbos. The chasan developed a relationship with the Rebbe and became his talmid. When he became a chasan, he asked him to serve as his mesader kiddushin after receiving permission from his Rosh Yeshivah, HaRav Yaakov Shapira.

HaRav Shapira and the chasan’s friends from Mercaz HaRav attended the emotional event, and the Mercaz HaRav talmidim and the Yerushalmim sang together at the kabalas panim in the Beis Medrash of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak. The chuppah was held outside the Beis Medrash where all the chuppohs of the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak are held.

Below, talmidim approach the Rebbe for a bracha after the wedding.

The second part of the wedding took place in Shiloh.

