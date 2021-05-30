Jewish Democrats Pen Letter To Biden Accusing Colleagues Of Anti-Semitism

Four Jewish House Democrats sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing fellow Democrats of anti-Semitism in the wake of rhetoric against Israel when it was being bombarded by rocket fire from terror groups in the Gaza Strip during Operation Guardian of the Walls, JTA reported.

“Elected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric,” the letter stated, referring to statements claiming Israel is guilty of “terrorism” and “apartheid,”

One of the signatories was Rep. Dean Phillips, who was referring to his fellow Minnesotan Representative Ilhan Omer, although he refrained from naming her.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Elaine Luria of Virginia, and Kathy Manning of North Carolina also signed the letter. No names were mentioned but the letter included direct quotes from statements made by those such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of New York, including Omar’s statement that “Israeli airstrikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism.”

“We…reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an ‘apartheid state’ and committing ‘act[s]’ of terrorism,” the letter said. “These statements are antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews. We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution.”

The letter also condemned the comments made by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday comparing laws requiring face-masks and other coronavirus restrictions to the Nazi yellow star.

“These include repeated, unacceptable and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing face-masks and other COVID-19 public health measures to ‘what happened in Nazi Germany’ during the Holocaust,” the letter stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)