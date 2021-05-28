Far Rockaway Robber Caught by 101st Precinct!!

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Earlier this week, it was reported that there have been a spate of robberies in the Far Rockaway, neighborhood. The picture of the robber was posted and tens of thousands of people viewed the story.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the robber has been caught. He had broken into a number of residents on Kneilson Street and on Beach 12th Street – even threatening some people with a knife.

The robber is facing at 7 to 12 years on charges of grand larceny (the $12,000 that was stolen from one apartment), assault with a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools (they found a drill), and grand theft.

His MO was to break through the homes through windows and rifle through papers and belongings to search for cash and jewelry.

A huge thank you to the 101st precinct and to Detective Michael Fischer who spear-headed the case.

In the meantime please remember to:

Not Keep cash at home Secure the doors. [34% of burglars, yes, come through the front door]. Secure all other doors. Lock the windows. Doors and windows are the most common entry points for burglars. Light up the landscape. Eliminate hiding places in your front and back yards. Add security cameras.

