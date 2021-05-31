Outgoing Mossad Chief’s Parting Message: “We Need To Crack Down On Iran”

Outgoing Mossad head Yossi Cohen warned that Israel should be intensifying its military operations against Iran to establish enhanced deterrence.

Speaking at a ceremony at Bar-Ilan at which he received an honorary doctorate, Cohen said: “We should step up our activities against the Iranian regime so they understand that any crossing of red lines will cost them dearly.”

“We need leadership and courage in order to succeed – a willingness to act. The security operation of today is just as important as a future war.”

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced the appointment of Dovid Barnea as the new head of the Mossad.

