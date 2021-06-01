Bereaved Brother: “MK Who Backs Release Of Terrorists Will Serve As Minister”

Elichai Ben-Yishai, the brother of Rut Fogel, h’yd, who was murdered together with her husband and three children in the Itamar massacre in 2011, slammed the future Bennett-Lapid government for the inclusion of former Meretz MK Issawi Frej, who supported the release of the terrorists who murdered his sister.

Frej, an Arab-Israeli, was reinstated as an MK after Meretz won six seats in the March elections.

Ben-Yishai quoted the words of Frej in 2014 regarding the possibility of releasing the murderers of the Fogel family: “With all the sorrow involved, we must close our eyes, move forward, and release them.”

Frej made his statement in response to a proposed bill against the release of terrorists, submitted by MK Ayelet Shaked, who was then a member of Bayit Yehudi, and MK Yariv Levin of the Likud.

Ben-Yishai said that Frej is slated to serve as the Minister of Regional Cooperation in the Bennett-Likud government.

Additionally, in an interview with Channel 20 on Monday night, Frej openly said that if he becomes Minister of Regional Cooperation, he will work toward implementing a two-state solution in his talks with regional countries and the US.

That part of the interview was clipped and widely shared on social media, creating a furor among the Israeli public.

ח"כ עיסוואי פריג' המיועד להיות שר לשיתוף פעולה אזורי: "בשיחות שאנהל אעלה את האופציה של הקמת מדינה פלסטינית ואדבר על הנושא הפלסטיני"@YaaraZered @EsawiFr #זמן_כנסת pic.twitter.com/mrvAmVwhrE — ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) May 31, 2021

Ben-Yishai, a member of the Bereaved Families and Victims of Terrorism Forum, has been voicing his opposition, along with other families in the forum, against the formation of a government based on terrorism supporters.

On Monday, Rabbanit Tali Ben-Yishai, the mother of Rus, h’yd, participated in a protest in front of Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked’s home.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)