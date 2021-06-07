Why Does HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein Fear A Left-Wing Gov’t?

“I’m not afraid that a left-wing government will cut the budgets for yeshivos and kollelim,” said HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilbestein, member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and Rav of Ramat Elchanan, as quoted by the Yated Ne’eman on Sunday.

HaRav Zilberstein explained that Hakadosh Baruch Hu made a bris with Bnei Yisrael on the kiyum of the Torah and therefore if the funds don’t come from the government, they’ll come from another source.

“My main concern is the fate of the Jewish nation, the fate of our lost brothers, who after all are our brothers, our flesh, who will no longer have the great privilege of supporting lomdei Torah,” HaRav Zilberstein said. “Since the establishment of the state, all its residents who pay taxes have the zechus of supporting the budgets for yeshivos and kollelim.”

“This tremendous zechus of personally supporting Toras Yisrael has protected all residents and the entire Jewish nation. But now that they’re declaring that they’ll stop this support, all the residents of the state, the taxpayers, will lose the zechus of upholding the Torah, and of this, I’m very afraid.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)