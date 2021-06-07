UNRWA Admits Gaza Terrorists Dug Attack Tunnel Under School

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) stated over the weekend that it found what “appears to be a cavity and a possible tunnel at the location of the missile strike” in a Gaza school which the IDF targeted during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

“The depth of the cavity is approximately 7.5 meters below the surface of the school,” the statement said. “UNRWA discovered the existence of a possible tunnel in the context of the investigation of the fired missile.”

“UNRWA condemns the existence and potential use by Palestinian armed groups of such tunnels underneath its schools in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable that students and staff be placed at risk in such a way.”

Despite their finding, the organization also condemned the IDF for striking the building, stating that since UNWRA facilities serve as emergency shelters, it shouldn’t have been destroyed. However, the organization did admit that “no displaced persons were inside the school at the time of the strike and no physical injuries were caused.”

Last week, the UNWRA had to recall its Gaza director, Matthias Schmale, out of the Strip due to threats to his life after he said during an interview that IDF strikes in Gaza were “precise and sophisticated.”

“UNRWA strongly protested and contested the position conveyed by the de facto authorities in Gaza that they could no longer guarantee the safety and security of our staff,” stated UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. “Regrettably, such a position left the Agency with no other choice than to ask the staff to leave the Gaza Strip as their security is of paramount priority to UNRWA.”

