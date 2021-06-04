Hamas Expels UNWRA Chief From Gaza For Saying “IDF Strikes Were Precise”

Matthias Schmale, the head of the UN Palestinian “refugee” organization in Gaza who caused an uproar for saying in an interview that IDF strikes in Gaza were “precise and sophisticated,” was expelled from Gaza and suspended from his position.

Schmale’s comments caused a massive uproar in the Strip, with Hamas ridiculing Schmale as “a spokesperson for the Israeli military” and leading massive protests. Schmale was declared a persona non grata, with Palestinians saying that he is “a major reason for the suffering of thousands of Palestinian refugees and UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip.”

Schmale apologized for his remarks but apparently that wasn’t enough for the Hamas-ruled enclave and Schmale and his deputy, David De Bold, were expelled from the Strip “due to his hostile positions and bias in favor of the occupation.”

UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale has reportedly left Gaza, according to BBC journalist Sebastian Usher. This follows Hamas-orchestrated protests against Schmale for agreeing on TV that the IDF in Gaza was "very precise" and “didn’t hit, with some exceptions, civilian targets.“ https://t.co/Y4EJcEmvxP — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 2, 2021

I shudder to think what kind of pressure Matthias Schmale must have come under to make him scramble to retract his refreshingly honest remarks about Israel’s recent conduct in Gaza. It must be terrifying to be a truth teller in a territory ruled by a terrorist group. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 26, 2021

Israeli media reports that UNRWA Gaza director Matthias Schmale has been forced to flee the territory and has apparently been suspended from his position because of this interview, which outraged Hamas and drew protests outside the organization's offices. https://t.co/Jt4q0vQTDq — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) June 2, 2021

Schmale and De Bold were subsequently “called in for consultation and discussion at the Jerusalem headquarters over the latest developments in Gaza,” according to a UNRWA spokesperson.

The UNRWA spokesperson told Channel 12 that Schmale has “decided to take an extended leave of absence” and he and his deputy will be “temporarily replaced.”

Schmale also said in the interview that there was no shortage of food, water, or medical supplies in the Strip during Operation Guardian of the Walls because Israel kept the border crossings open despite ongoing rocket fire [except for when Hamas fired rockets at the crossings themselves while aid was being transferred, injuring an IDF soldier].

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)