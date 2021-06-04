Hamas Expels UNWRA Chief From Gaza For Saying “IDF Strikes Were Precise”

0
Matthias Schmale, UNRWA's director in Gaza, speaks during a news conference in front of the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana); Protest against Schmale in the Gaza Strip. (Twitter)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Matthias Schmale, the head of the UN Palestinian “refugee” organization in Gaza who caused an uproar for saying in an interview that IDF strikes in Gaza were “precise and sophisticated,” was expelled from Gaza and suspended from his position.

Schmale’s comments caused a massive uproar in the Strip, with Hamas ridiculing Schmale as “a spokesperson for the Israeli military” and leading massive protests. Schmale was declared a persona non grata, with Palestinians saying that he is “a major reason for the suffering of thousands of Palestinian refugees and UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip.”

Schmale apologized for his remarks but apparently that wasn’t enough for the Hamas-ruled enclave and Schmale and his deputy, David De Bold, were expelled from the Strip “due to his hostile positions and bias in favor of the occupation.”

Schmale and De Bold were subsequently “called in for consultation and discussion at the Jerusalem headquarters over the latest developments in Gaza,” according to a UNRWA spokesperson.

The UNRWA spokesperson told Channel 12 that Schmale has “decided to take an extended leave of absence” and he and his deputy will be “temporarily replaced.”

Schmale also said in the interview that there was no shortage of food, water, or medical supplies in the Strip during Operation Guardian of the Walls because Israel kept the border crossings open despite ongoing rocket fire [except for when Hamas fired rockets at the crossings themselves while aid was being transferred, injuring an IDF soldier].

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)