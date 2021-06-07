What Is The Right Career For You? Pathways Can Help With Your Track To Success

You’re tipping your toes into the workforce for the first time or looking for a change of career.

“Help!” you think to yourself. “The path to employment seems so challenging, if not utterly overwhelming!”







Apex Global Solutions understands how unnerving this process can be. That’s why we’re sponsoring ‘Pathways’: an event that addresses related questions and reservations, while helping guide you to the right career within the broad spectrum of industries out there.

2 Events! Monsey & Lakewood

Join us for an exciting complimentary night out. Bring a friend, enjoy delicious refreshments, and gain empowering insight from Shaina Keren, renowned career coach and success strategist.

The Monsey Event will take place on June 16 at 7:00 at The Grandview, 153 Grandview Ave in Monsey.

The Lakewood Event will take place on June 23 at 7:00 for an exciting complimentary night out at Tiferes Bais Yaakov, 613 Oak Street in Lakewood.

Shaina will teach you how to use your own strengths to work to your benefit. You’ll obtain awareness and confidence. You’ll discover how to present yourself to a potential employer. You’ll understand that you have value. And you’ll see that there is a proven track to success in the workforce!

RSVP today! Text 732-864-6655 or Email [email protected]