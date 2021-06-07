Report: New Gov’t Will Immediately Resume Talks On Two-State Solution

The Bennett-Lapid government will resume negotiations on a two-state solution with the Palestinian Authority, senior officials from the unity government reportedly told the Biden administration.

According to a Yisrael Hayom report on Monday morning, the officials told senior officials in the Biden administration that they will resume final status talks with the PA as soon as the unity government is sworn in. Final status negotiations for a two-state solution have been on hold for ten years.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz conveyed the same message to senior US officials he met on his visit to the US on Thursday, the report said.

The report said that the messages were conveyed without the knowledge of Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas signed an order on Sunday awarding $42,000 to the family of a Palestinian terrorist who killed two Israeli civilians in 2015.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)