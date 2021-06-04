Gantz Visits US, Requests $1 Billion To Replenish Iron Dome

Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in the US on Thursday to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior US security officials to discuss regional issues and military aid.

Gantz is the first senior Israeli official to visit the White House and the US State Department since President Biden entered office.

Gantz met with Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who “highlighted the importance of ensuring that immediate humanitarian aid is able to reach the people of Gaza.”

“The Biden administration is determined to restore aid to the Palestinians that President Donald Trump had all but cut to zero,” Sullivan said in a statement after the meeting.

Gantz then met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon and requested $1 billion to replenish the supply of Tamir interceptors for the Iron Dome missile defense system as well as precision-guided bombs used by the Israeli Air Force in airstrikes.

Austin stated that the US is committed to Israel’s security and its “right to defend itself, including the Iron Dome missile defense system. The president has expressed his full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system which saved so many innocent lives during the most recent conflict.”

Austin also emphasized that the US is committed to Palestinian aid and “lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, supporting humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Gaza for the ‘innocent people’ who live there.”

Gantz stated: “Two weeks ago, Israel came out of a recent round in Gaza it did not wish for, after Hamas, a terrorist organization, opened fire on our civilians.”

“While Hamas aimed thousands of rockets at our civilian population – Jews, Arabs, and Christians – the IDF used its excellent intelligence, precise munitions and strict procedures, to strike directly at Hamas’ military targets.”

“Our Iron Dome defense system saved hundreds of Israeli lives, intercepting over 1,400 rockets that were aimed at residential neighborhoods, shopping centers, and hospitals.”

“I would like to thank you, Secretary Austin, and the entire Biden administration, for supporting Israel’s right and duty to defend itself, and for maintaining Israel’s QME, which ensures stability in our region.”

Gantz also spoke about the Iranian threat: “These very days, Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons and contributes to all militias throughout the Middle East. Let me be clear, Iran is, first and foremost, a global and regional problem. And it is also an existential threat to Israel as its own leaders openly declare.”

“Stopping Iran is certainly a shared strategic need of the United States, Europe, the countries in the Middle East, and Israel, and for the people of Iran as well,” Gantz asserted, adding that “of course, given the scope of the threat, Israel must always make sure that it has the ability to protect itself.”

Gantz also met with members of AIPAC before flying back to Israel on Thursday night.

Enjoyed meeting our dear friends at @AIPAC today in DC. We talked about the dramatic shifts in the Israeli political sphere, but, more importantly, about the concern for the safety of Jews everywhere, which unites us all. pic.twitter.com/5THMbIJybU — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) June 3, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)