New Gov’t: Transportation On Shabbos, Civil Marriage, Leiberman’s Draft Law

The coalition agreements of the Bennett-Lapid government were publicized this week and many of the agreements, especially that of Yisrael Beiteinu’s Avigdor Leiberman, calls for anti-religious laws to be implemented.

The agreements call for the advancement of civil marriage, transportation on Shabbos, a Reform department in the Diaspora Ministry which would grant the Reform movement a substantial budget, the advancement of laws requiring all student to learn “core” subjects, the establishment of a large egalitarian Kosel plaza, and additional laws regarding limiting the power of the Rabbanut on issues of kashrus and conversion.

The agreement with Yisrael Beiteinu also stipulates that the draft law formulated by Leiberman when he was serving as the defense minister, without any of the changes demanded by the Chareidi parties, will be implemented.

However, a clause that may prevent the legislation of anti-religious laws stipulates that both the prime minister and alternate prime minister will have mutual veto powers on issues of religion and state, which means that Yamina leader Bennett has the power to stop anti-religious laws. Additionally, some of the deals signed with different parties contradict each other and are not likely to be implemented.

The first clause that will be implemented is an agreement among the party leaders that a state inquiry into the Meron disaster, headed by a Supreme Court judge, will be established immediately after the formation of the government.

The agreements also stipulate that the parties will advance legislation that limits the term of prime ministers to two terms.

Additionally, new positions have been created for Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and New Hope leader Gideon Saar, who will be “deputy prime ministers,” with Saar serving in the position when Bennett is the prime minister, and Gantz serving when Lapid is prime minister.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)