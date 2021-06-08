MOETZES CHACHMEI HATORAH: “Haters Of Hashem Are Establishing An Evil Government”

As the establishment of the Bennett-Lapid government approaches, the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas published a letter calling for a day of tefillah on Erev Rosh Chodesh Tammuz.

“Behold darkness is covering the earth and it’s a time of tzara for Yaakov,” the letter stated. “The tzaros increase from day to day, both for individuals and the public. Hashem should save us.”

“And especially now when the haters of Hashem formed an alliance against Hashem and banded together to establish an evil government, with their entire intention to uproot the Torah and Yahadus from Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael.”

“Therefore we are calling to everyone in the Am HaKodesh in every location to gather together and stand up for our souls, on Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Tamuz, to cry out with a great and bitter cry in tefillah and supplications to Hashem for the yeshua of Klal Yisrael and for the swift elevation of the Keren HaTorah.”

“Atzarot tefillah and selichos will be held in the shuls and batei medrash, as well as the kriyas of perkei Tehillim: 20, 83, 121, 130, and 142. And everyone, men, women, and children in every location should at least recite these pirkei Tehillim. And everyone who is mitza’ar with the tzibur will zocheh to witness the nechama of the tzibur.”

