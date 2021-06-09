Likud’s Enticing Offer To Ayelet Shaked

The Likud party has continued with efforts to torpedo the new government even as the Knesset scheduled the swearing-in of the Bennett-Lapid government on Sunday at 4 p.m.

One of those efforts was the party’s approval on Tuesday of a proposal allowing three spots on the Likud list to be saved for three politicians outside the party, in the hope that members of the unity government will still change their minds and defect from the coalition.

In addition, the Likud made a final offer to Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked, offering her the No. 2 spot on the Likud list, right after Netanyahu, as well as the position of foreign minister, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Likud offered Shaked her own faction with four seats within the Likud. Following the election, she would be free to split her party from the Likud and lead it independently within the Knesset.

Shaked turned down the offer, saying she is loyal to Naftali Bennett and a full partner in the establishment of the unity government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)