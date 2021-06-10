Man Found Dead In Burning Car In Jerusalem

On Wednesday night, firefighters and emergency medical services (EMS) responded to an alert about a car on fire in the Ein Kerem neighborhood of Jerusalem. When the flames were extinguished the body of a man was found inside the vehicle charred almost beyond recognition.

A Spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service in Israel said: “We received the alert about the burning car in the Ein Kerem neighborhood of Jerusalem just before 9:00 p.m. from EMS services. Firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene and found a car in flames with a man inside. The man had no signs of life.

Head of the Habirah Fire station, Tafsar Mishneh Eli Edri said: “The car was found near the field school in the area. After the firefighters on the scene found a man’s body in the car without any signs of life, I instructed that an investigation be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and the incident.”

United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA ambulance teams who were at the scene pronounced the man’s death. MDA paramedic Yonatan Shor said in a statement “Near the Beit Zayit junction, we entered a bicycle path and saw a burning vehicle. We tried to get close to the car but we couldn’t, due to the intensity of the flames.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)