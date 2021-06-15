Leiberman: “I Hope The Chareidim Will Stay In The Opposition For A Long Time”

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman and newly minted Finance Minister Avigdor Leiberman attacked Chareidim at a party meeting and also spoke about “conquering Balfour.”

“We set the party’s goals on May 19 – the change of government, the formation of a coalition without Shas and UTJ, and the Finance Ministry in our hands,” Lieberman said. “It’s doubtful if everyone believed that all the goals were achievable but we managed to achieve them.”

“I hope that Shas and United Torah Judaism will spend many many years in the opposition,” Leiberman asserted.

“I’m not taking revenge on the Chareidim,” Leiberman claimed. “I respect the Chareidi way of life and I believe in ‘live and let live.’ We don’t interfere with them and I’m not willing for them to interfere in my lifestyle.”

“It’s critical for the Chareidi sector and for everyone – to provide them with education and a profession. We’ll strive with all our power to establish ‘core studies’ so that the young generation in the Chareidi sector can take the matriculation exams like the general population and be able to stand on their feet financially. This is our vision and we’ll act in accordance.”

“We were struggling in the desert for almost three years,” Leiberman said. “And speaking of metaphors, conquering a fortified compound like Balfour [the prime minister’s residence] was like conquering the Bastille. We truly conquered the Bastille.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)