OU Urges Bennett & Lapid To Guard Israel’s Jewish Character

The leaders of the Orthodox Union on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on their roles as leaders of Israel’s new government and asked them to safeguard Israel’s Jewish character, including Shemiras Shabbos, kashrus and giyur standards.

“We extend our congratulations to incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on their becoming leaders of the government of the State of Israel,” the statement said.

“Their mandate to protect and secure the world’s only Jewish state is a tremendous and challenging responsibility. Their leadership will also be essential in demonstrating their commitment to all sectors of Israel’s population and to the preservation of the essential Jewish character of the State as it has been since its founding, including public Shabbat observance, Kashrut and conversion standards.”

“We also offer a heartfelt thank you to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-tenured prime minister. For the past 12 years, and during his previous time as premier from 1996 to 1999, Mr. Netanyahu led Israel with courage and dedication both through tremendously perilous times and awe-inspiring moments, including reaching historic accords with former enemies across the region.”

“Finally, we call upon the leaders of other democratic nations not only to congratulate Israel, but to recognize the Jewish state’s value as the only democracy in the region,” the OU statement concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)