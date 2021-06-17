Chareidi MKs Sign Agreement To Boycott Gov’t’s “Chareidi Advisers”

The Chareidi MKs of UTJ and Shas signed a letter on Tuesday committing to working together against the new government and refusing to work with any of the government’s representatives, specifically Chareidi advisers.

The letter was signed out of the fear that Chareidi advisers employed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid may try to influence individual Chareidi MKs using a “divide and conquer” strategy.

All the Chareidi MKs signed the letter except for Meir Porush of Agudas Yisrael, who demanded to hold a party meeting on the issue before signing, according to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report.

“In light of the establishment of the government that has enshrined the trampling of the Torah and the values of Yahadus, we, the undersigned, members of Shas and UTJ, commit to working together in full cooperation on behalf of our shalichim – the Gedolei HaTorah and the voting public who are faithful to Hashem and His Torah,” the letter stated.

“We will work to the best of our abilities to fulfill our shalichus from the benches of the opposition. We will not cooperate, directly or indirectly, with any Chareidi adviser who works with the government for the Chareidi sector, while trying a drive a wedge in the wall of our common struggle…and divide us through various claims of seeing to the needs of the Chareidi sector. We’ll fight together via all legal and parliamentary means available to us to prevent the government from finishing its term and carrying out its corrupt goals.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)