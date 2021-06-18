The Boston Mayoral Forum Series: Michelle Wu Joins The Agudah Voting Project For A Conversation

The Agudah Voting Project and the New England office of Agudath Israel of America were pleased to host a conversation with Boston mayoral candidate, Councilor Michelle Wu, for the second installment of their Boston Mayoral Candidate Forum Series.

Councilor Wu shared how her own upbringing, as the child of immigrants from Taiwan, impacts her priorities and governance style specifically as it relates to food insecurity.

Councilor Wu took questions from community members and shared her vision for the city. She shared her plan to increase access to affordable housing for low-income and middle-income families, and her plan to address zoning and redevelopment related issues.

Councilor Wu specifically focused on the work that can be done to ensure that Boston Public Schools is a “good partner” to all the students in the city, including Jewish day school students, so that Boston resident students can access special education services and other federal education funding that flows through the school district. She also expressed her commitment and willingness to continue to engage with the Orthodox community to ensure access to kosher food in a variety of settings.

“By participating in the conversation, the Orthodox Jewish community of Boston showed that they are committed to the future of the city of Boston,” said Mrs. Ariella Hellman, director of government affairs of Agudath Israel’s New England office. “We thank Councilor Wu for joining this important conversation and for her willingness to continue to work with our community to address the issues that matter to them.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)