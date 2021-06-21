Israel Police Arrests Eight Arab Suspects In Mob Killing Of Jewish Man

Israeli police said Sunday they have arrested eight Arab suspects in the killing of an Israeli Jewish man during a wave of ethnic violence last month.

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died after being pelted with rocks during clashes between Arabs and Jews in the mixed city of Lod.

The police and Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said six Arab residents of Lod and two Palestinians from the West Bank were arrested on suspicion of hurling stones at Yehoshua’s car. He died from his injuries several days later, on May 17.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulated the security forces. “Every enemy and terrorist that tries to hurt us must know – the state of Israel will put its hands on every wrongdoer sooner or later and will bring them to justice,” he said in a statement.

(AP)