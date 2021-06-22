“Vaccines PA Rejected Being Given To Our Kids Right Now,” Israel Says

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy told Channel 12 News on Monday that the vaccines rejected by the Palestinian Authority because “they didn’t meet standards” are being used for Israeli children “right now.”

“We didn’t deliver any vaccines that had expired,” Levy said. “We delivered the same vaccines we’re using right now for our population and our children.”

On Friday, the PA called off an agreement whereby Israel would transfer 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to it in exchange for a similar number later this year, for what was widely considered as political concerns after facing heavy criticism on social media for the agreement.

Ken Roth is so obsessed with demonizing Israel, he’s even willing to sacrifice Palestinian lives. The Palestinians can vaccinate 60,000 people a day. In 2 days, they could’ve used the 100,000 doses that expire in June—like Israel is now using them to vaccinate their population. https://t.co/Ff8Qo8pfB2 pic.twitter.com/Ch5jDHe5ue — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 21, 2021

“This is not an agreement with Israel, but with the Pfizer company,” Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said defensively before the deal was called off.

On Sunday, the PA said it would renegotiate the agreement.

Meanwhile, three other countries have requested that Israel send them the vaccines that the PA rejected, Haaretz reported.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)