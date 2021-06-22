Yanky Kanievsky Doesn’t Rule Out Joining Government

Yanky Kanievsky, the influential grandson of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, said that the Chareidi parties never received an offer to join the Bennett-Lapid government and the possibility wasn’t ruled out, according to a Kan News report on Monday night.

In a recording publicized by Kan, Yanky explains why the Chareidi parties didn’t join the new government. “The real answer is that no one offered it. That’s the true answer and I’m saying this as someone who was somewhat involved. They never approached the Chareidi parties to join the government.”

Regarding the political views of HaRav Chaim, Yanky said: “First of all it should be clear that the Rav has no problem with left-right, his position is mamash not right-wing, regarding the issue of sheleimus Eretz Yisrael and similar issues – mamash no. The opposite – the Rav almost always says not to provoke the Arabs and not to live in settlements.”

When asked if the Chareidi parties will join the government in the future, Yanky said: “We’ll have to see what the offer is, what they’re prepared to do.”

The full recording of Yanky speaking is set to be aired as part of a special Kan program featuring the home of HaRav Kanievsky.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)