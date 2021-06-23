WATCH: MK’s Smotritch and Strook Accosted By Arabs in Shimon HaTzadik Neighborhood

On Tuesday, two MKs from the Religious Zionist party, Betzalel Smotritch and Orit Strook went to visit a Jewish family who lives in the Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem, when they and their bodyguards were accosted by angry Arab residents.

While they were on their way to make the visit, a number of Arabs noticed who they were and attempted to force them to leave the area. The Arabs cursed them and swore at them, and Strook’s guard was assaulted.

One of the Arabs rushed MK Smotritch in an effort to physically force him to leave. “You are garbage. Leave here. Why are you here? You’re a tiny little cockroach. Get out of here fast!” the Arab cursed at the party leader.

This isn’t the first time that Smotritch was forced to rely on his bodyguards. A few months ago, he visited the site of the accident in which Ahuvya Sandak HY”D was killed. Police officers who were at the scene prevented him from entering the area. One officer even pulled tire spikes across the road in order to prevent Smotritch from coming. Smotritch had to walk the rest of the way to the scene. Once he arrived, another officer physically jumped on him, in spite of his diplomatic immunity.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)