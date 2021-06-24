Israeli Study Negates Claim That COVID Vaccines Impacts Fertility

The coronavirus vaccine has no effect on male or female fertility, a study carried out by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer showed, according to a Jerusalem Post report.

The study evaluated 36 couples who underwent unsuccessful fertility treatments before being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and then came back for another round of fertility treatments afterward.

The researchers thoroughly examined all criteria and found that the vaccines had absolutely no impact on any aspect of fertility.

“We decided to carry out this research because many people are scared of the possible effects of the vaccines on fertility,” said Prof. Raoul Orvieto, director of Sheba’s IVF Fertility Clinic and lead author of the paper, which was recently published in the journal Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology.

“Comparing two IVF [in vitro fertilization] cycles was the best way to see if the vaccine would have any impact in terms of number of eggs or any other factors,” he said. “It did not.”

“We are the first to demonstrate and publish that the vaccine has no effect on both male and female fertility,” Orvieto added.

Furthermore, a higher than average number of women in the study became pregnant after the second IVF cycle which was carried out post-vaccines.

Orvieto added that not only do vaccines not impact fertility but there have been preliminary studies showing that coronavirus infections may negatively affect both male and female fertility.

Another recently published study from the University of Miami evaluated the effect of vaccines on male fertility and also found that it had no effect.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)