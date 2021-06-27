Israel Reimposes Mask Mandate, Mulls Further Restrictions

Israel reinstated the requirement to wear masks indoors beginning on Friday at noon amid a number of coronavirus outbreaks around the country.

The Health Ministry also advised that people attending large gatherings outdoors also wear masks and recommended that unvaccinated people and those in high-risk groups avoid gatherings.

Health Ministry officials are also considering reinstating restrictions on the number of people allowed at gatherings and requiring masks outdoors as well. The coronavirus cabinet is meeting on Sunday to discuss the steps necessary to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

A resident of Modiin who is suspected of violating quarantine laws was questioned by police on Thursday. The man allegedly sent his unvaccinated daughter to school after returning to Israel from overseas. The daughter was positive for the coronavirus and spurred a widespread outbreak in her school.

A total of 229 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours were confirmed on Friday, the highest number in two and a half months.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)