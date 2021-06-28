Bennett: “Masks Instead Of Limits, Vaccines Instead Of Lockdowns”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is urging Israel’s teenagers to get vaccinated amid an increase in coronavirus cases due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.

“I’m appealing directly to teenagers,” Bennett said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday. “We don’t want to impose any restrictions, not on parties, trips or on anything. But precisely because of this, if you don’t want restrictions, go get vaccinated today. Talk to your parents and get vaccinated.”

“Masks instead of restrictions, vaccines instead of lockdowns,” the prime minister added.

Tel Aviv, Kfar Saba, and Hertzliya were designated as yellow zones over the weekend. Binyamina, a town in the north, is still designated as a red zone, and Modiin and Kochav Yair are still orange zones.

Bennett also announced that IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa has been selected to serve as a special coronavirus airport commissioner to thwart the continued spread of the Delta variant and the entry of future variants from around the world into Israel.

Many of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past week were traced to individuals who had arrived from abroad. Over the weekend, 34 Israelis who returned from abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, including nine from Russia. The rest of the coronavirus carriers had returned from Turkey, Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, the United States, and Cyprus.

