BDE: Jewish Couple In Surfside Disaster Confirmed Dead

The bodies of Leon, z’l, and Ruth Oliwkowicz, z’l, residents of the Champlain Towers South residential building in Surfside, were found over the weekend, the police announced on Sunday.

Aryey Oliwkowicz, 79, and Ruth Oliwkowicz (Christina Beatriz Elvira), 74, were originally from Venezeula. They are the parents of Mrs. Leah Fouhal, a member of the Chabad community in Chicago, Collive reported.

In 2019, Aryeh and Ruth donated a Sefer Torah to Sefer Torah to Yeshivas Ohr Eliyahu – Lubavitch Mesivta of Chicago, where their daughter works as a secretary. Aryeh, z’l, proudly spoke in Yiddish at the event about his happiness in donating the Sefer Torah in memory of his parents.

On Sunday night, Brian Fincheltub, the Director of Consular Affairs of the Venezuelan Embassy, expressed his condolences for the Oliwkowicz couple.

“Nobody prepares us for such tragedies and harsh news,” he wrote in Spanish. “Unfortunately, two missing Venezuelans were found dead in Surfside collapse.”

Nadie nos prepara para tragedias y noticias tan duras. Lamentablemente fueron encontrados sin vida 2 de los venezolanos desaparecidos en el derrumbe de Surfside. QEPD Leon Oliwkowicz y Cristina Beatriz Elvira. Nuestras profundas condolencias y apoyo para sus familiares y amigos. — Brian Fincheltub (@BrianFincheltub) June 28, 2021

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)