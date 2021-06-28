WATCH: Miami Resident Tells HaRav Gershon Edelstein About Surfside Disaster

R’ Yitzchak Sofer, a resident of Miami, who is currently in Eretz Yisrael, visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein on Monday to receive a bracha.

Sofer, who lives near the site of the disaster told the Rosh Yeshivah about the terrible disaster that occurred and that many Jews were in the building when it collapsed. Five days later, only two of the Jews have been found.

HaRav Edelstein was pained to hear the news and gave a bracha for “besuros tovos.”

IDF Col. (Res.) Golan Vach said on Sunday that there is still hope of finding survivors in the rubble.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, who told Israeli radio on Monday morning that there is “zero hope of finding survivors,” has apparently changed his mind. He said later that professionals have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.

“If you watch the scene, you know it’s almost impossible to find someone alive. But you never know. Sometimes miracles happen. We Jews believe in miracles. So don’t lose hope, that’s what I would say.”

I’m very thankful that @DrNachmanShai, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, stopped by today to offer his support — we know how much this means to our entire Jewish community affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/9YSDzOmupF — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 27, 2021

The Jewish community in Mexico also sent a search and rescue team equipped with a suitcase-sized device that can detect human respiration and heartbeats via microwave radar.

The device, which was developed by NASA and the Department of Homeland Security, can “see” through up to eight inches of solid concrete, said Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them.

