Diaspora Minister: ‘No Chance Of Finding Survivors,’ IDF Says There’s Still Hope [VIDEO]

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai speaks with Fl. Governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo: Nachman Shai Twitter)

Israel’s Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, who is in Surfside at the scene of the building collapse, told Israeli radio on Monday morning that there is “zero chance of finding anyone alive.”

“I say with regret, the chances of finding survivors is zero,” Shai told Radio 103FM. “I was in the place, it doesn’t look like anyone could survive.”

IDF Col. (Res.) Golan Vach, the head of the Israeli search and rescue mission in Surfside, is more optimistic, saying: “There is always hope,” according to an Arutz Sheva report.

Vach said he believes that survivors could be found “but the site is very complex.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)