Bahrain Appoints Its 1st Ambassador To Israel

Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma. (Bahrain Foreign Ministry)

Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa officially appointed Khaled Youssef Al-Jalahma as Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel on Tuesday.

Al Jalahma has been serving as the director of operations at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and previously served as the deputy ambassador to the United States and other senior diplomatic positions.

Bahrain has not yet established an embassy in Israel and it is unclear when Al Jalahma will arrive in Israel.

“His Majesty, may G-d preserve him, congratulated Ambassador Khaled Youssef Al Jalahma, and His Majesty expressed his lofty directives to the ambassador, wishing him success in promoting Bahrain’s noble message of peace and the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” Bahraini state media said.

Israel signed a normalization agreement with Bahrain last September as part of the Abraham Accords.

