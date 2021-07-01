UN Urges US To Lift All Sanctions On Iran Per 2015 Deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Biden administration to remove all sanctions imposed on Iran by the Trump administration, as outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal.

“I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan,” Guterres stated. “I continue to believe that a full restoration of the Plan remains the best way to ensure that the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains exclusively peaceful.”

In a report to the UN Security Council, Guterres also requested that the US “extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump rescinded the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran has enriched uranium up to 60%, while the agreement allows enrichment of only up to 3.67%.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)