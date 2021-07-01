German Pres. Visits The Jewish State: “We’ll Never Accept Missile Attacks On Israel”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center, stands with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, right, and Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau during a visit to the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Israel on Thursday and met with his Israeli counterpart President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The reception ceremony for the German leader is the last official state function for Rivlin, whose term ends on July 9.

At the ceremony, Steinmeier said that Germany is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also condemned missile attacks on Israel by Gaza-based terror groups, saying that that is “something we will never accept.”

Rivlin warmly welcomed Steinmeier, praising him as an ally in combatting antisemitism. “Germany has been our strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism  and has stood with Israel against the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.”

Nazi Germany and its collaborators murdered 6 million European Jews in the Holocaust. Germany’s postwar leaders have repeatedly apologized for the Nazi atrocities and it has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in reparations to Jewish victims. Israel and Germany have developed close ties in recent years.

During a solemn visit to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Steinmeier said the “unspeakable suffering” caused in Germany’s name “fills us with pain and shame.”

“We will keep the memory of this alive for the sake of those who were murdered and for the sake of future generations,” he said.

Germany launched a new initiative with the United States last week to stem an alarming rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial around the world.

The U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue seeks to reverse the trend, which gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in political populism across Europe and the U.S. The dialogue creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools to teach youth and others about the crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)