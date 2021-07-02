WATCH: Israel Bombs Gaza In Response To Incendiary Balloons

Israel carried out airstrikes on a Hamas weapons factory in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday morning in response to a number of arson balloons launched at Israel from the Strip on Thursday.

“In response to the arson balloons launched from Gaza toward Israel today, IDF fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site used to research and develop weapons belonging to Hamas tonight,” the IDF stated. “The IDF will respond firmly against terror attempts from Gaza.”

The balloons launched on Thursday, the first in over two weeks, kindled four fires near the southern border.

תיעוד לתקיפת צה"ל, הלילה ברצועת עזה >> pic.twitter.com/4cflD8uLDD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 2, 2021

שוב בלוני תבערה בעוטף: בשעה האחרונה פעלו צוותי כבאות והצלה יחד עם צוותי קק"ל ב-4 שריפות במספר מוקדים בתחום מועצה אזורית אשכול. חוקר שריפות מכבאות והצלה לישראל מחוז דרום קבע כי כל השריפות נגרמו מבלוני תבערה.

צילום: משה ברוכי, סייר ביערות קק״ל@anataev pic.twitter.com/wvvb5XcPX5 — רדיו דרום (@radiodarom97) July 1, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)