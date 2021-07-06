IDF Search Team To Remain In Miami For Another Week

The IDF’s Home Front Command delegation in Miami will continue assisting with rescue efforts at the site of the Champlain Towers disaster for another week, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi made the decision due to requests by Jewish organizations in Surfside.

Eight members of the Israeli delegation returned to Israel on Monday

“We will continue to reach out to any country in need, and in particular to our American friends and our Jewish brethren in the Diaspora,” Gantz stated. “I share in the grief of the families who lost loved ones and extend my prayers to the families of those injured and missing in the disaster.”

