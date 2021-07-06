Another Mysterious Blast In Iran At Factory Near Tehran [VIDEOS]

A mysterious explosion broke out at a state-owned factory or warehouse near Tehran on Monday evening, causing a large fire, Iranian media reports said.

It is not yet clear what the factory produced but it is located near Karaj, where a sabotage attack on a nuclear facility occurred last month.

One Iranian report said that the factory produces ballistic missile fuel.

Massive fire breaks out in goods warehouses in west of Tehran.firefighters are battling the blaze. Such incidents usually take place in #Iran in summer. pic.twitter.com/BOsJpqrQuc — Hami Hamedi (@HamediHami) July 5, 2021

Iranian media are broacasting video of a fire at a factory near Azadegan Highway in #Iran today. pic.twitter.com/2ZtzgorjYU — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) July 5, 2021

Iran has been experiencing frequent power outages in recent days and reports blamed the explosion on the blackouts.

Further details of the incident or the extent of damage or injures are unknown at this time.

The explosion is the latest in a series of mysterious blasts and “accidents” in Iran, many attributed to Israel.

