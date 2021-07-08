Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour Leaves Twitter Over Backlash For Using Miami Disaster To Slam Israel

Anti-Semite Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour left Twitter “for a few days” in the wake of backlash on social media after she cynically took advantage of a devastating tragedy to slam Israel by reposting a vile tweet about the IDF rescue delegation in Miami.

“I really don’t understand the IDF’s involvement in rescue attempts of people tragically crushed under buildings in Miami,” the tweet said. “Their expertise is crushing buildings with people in them, not rescuing them.”

“As if we don’t have any expertise or technology here in the U.S. Using these tragic deaths for pro-Israel propaganda is just quite something. These forces are literally stepping over buildings they crushed with children in them to go to Miami and do a PR stunt.”

Sarsour indicated her agreement with the message of the tweet, posted by far-left activist Rafael Shimuno, by posting emojis of fingers pointing downward.

After the tweet caused an uproar on social media, she deleted the tweet. But instead of apologizing, she twisted things around as if she was the victim. “I’ll be back in a few days,” she wrote. “This site is a place where those with no morals or values can take someone’s tweet and claim higher ground with no reflection or retrospection on the atrocities and injustice they support on a daily basis.”

I’ll be back in a few days. This site is a place where those with no morals or values can take someone’s tweet & claim higher ground with no reflection or retrospection on the atrocities and injustice they support on a daily basis. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2021

“Shame on Linda Sarsour for this evil, heartless tweet, compounding the victims’ pain at a time when many Jewish people are still buried under rubble in Surfside, and while Israeli and American first responders work side by side to help them and their neighbors from all backgrounds.” Stand With Us Executive Director Michael Dickson stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)