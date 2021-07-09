1st Deaths In Weeks: 2 Israelis Die From COVID Including Unvaccinated 48-Yr.-Old

A 48-year-old Israeli died of the coronavirus overnight Wednesday in Wolfson Hospital in Holon, Israel’s first COVID fatality in over two weeks. He had not been vaccinated and had no serious pre-existing illnesses.

Early Thursday morning, another Israeli died of the coronavirus at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The niftar, an 86-year-old resident of the Haifa area, was hospitalized in serious condition a week ago after contracting the Delta variant of the coronavirus, despite the fact that he was fully vaccinated.

The niftar’s wife is also hospitalized in the coronavirus ward in moderate to serious condition, along with another five virus patients, all of whom were infected with the Delta variant.

As YWN reported, 30% to 50% of new virus cases spurred by the Delta variant are among those who have been vaccinated. However, the effectiveness of full vaccination for protection from hospitalization is 96%.

In total, there are currently 91 coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals, of whom 46 are seriously ill and 16 are ventilated.

The Health Ministry confirmed 518 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, increasing the number of active cases to 3,568.

